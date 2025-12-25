Allgress Vulnerability Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Allgress. Atera Network Discovery is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Atera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in scanner noise will benefit most from Allgress Vulnerability Management because it actually ties vulnerability findings to business impact instead of just listing CVE counts. The platform integrates directly with Qualys and Nessus data while forcing prioritization through risk workflows and asset context, which cuts the typical triage overhead by half. Skip this if your organization lacks mature asset inventory or expects point-and-click remediation orchestration; Allgress assumes you have basic hygiene in place and need help deciding what to fix first.
SMB and mid-market IT teams already running Atera's RMM will find genuine value in Network Discovery because it eliminates the separate tool tax for basic asset inventory and CVE scanning. The NMAP-powered scanning integrates directly into your existing RMM workflows, cutting the overhead of maintaining a standalone vulnerability scanner. Where it falls short is in forensic depth; this is asset discovery and port-based CVE detection, not a replacement for active vulnerability assessment tools like Nessus or Qualys that fingerprint software versions and test exploitability. Worth deploying if you need continuous visibility into what's connecting to your network. Not worth it if you're already committed to a dedicated CVSS-scoring vulnerability platform.
Vulnerability mgmt platform integrating scanner data with risk workflows
RMM-integrated network scanner for device discovery, inventory, and CVE detection.
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Common questions about comparing Allgress Vulnerability Management vs Atera Network Discovery for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Allgress Vulnerability Management: Vulnerability mgmt platform integrating scanner data with risk workflows. built by Allgress. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Integration with vulnerability scanners, Consolidated vulnerability data console, Vulnerability prioritization by business impact..
Atera Network Discovery: RMM-integrated network scanner for device discovery, inventory, and CVE detection. built by Atera. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include NMAP-powered network device discovery and cataloging, CVE identification via open port scanning, Real-time alerts for newly connected or unauthorized devices..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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