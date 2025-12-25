Allgress Vulnerability Management: Vulnerability mgmt platform integrating scanner data with risk workflows. built by Allgress. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Integration with vulnerability scanners, Consolidated vulnerability data console, Vulnerability prioritization by business impact..

Atera Network Discovery: RMM-integrated network scanner for device discovery, inventory, and CVE detection. built by Atera. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include NMAP-powered network device discovery and cataloging, CVE identification via open port scanning, Real-time alerts for newly connected or unauthorized devices..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.