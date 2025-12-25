Allgress Vendor Management Solution: Automated vendor risk assessment and management platform. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Automated vendor risk assessments, Continuous vendor monitoring, Customizable survey questions with response scoring..

SafeGuard Privacy IAB Diligence Platform: Privacy diligence platform for digital ad industry vendor assessments. built by SafeGuard Privacy. Core capabilities include Industry-specific privacy diligence questionnaires for digital advertising roles (Publisher, SSP, DSP, Advertiser, Data Broker, etc.), Comprehensive US state privacy law assessments, Standardized, fill-once questionnaires shareable with multiple partners..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.