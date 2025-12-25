Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Allgress Vendor Management Solution is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Allgress. SafeGuard Privacy IAB Diligence Platform is a commercial data privacy tool by SafeGuard Privacy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Allgress Vendor Management Solution
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing 50+ vendors will see the fastest ROI from Allgress Vendor Management Solution because its automated assessment engine cuts vendor onboarding from weeks to days without manual questionnaire wrestling. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain controls and includes continuous monitoring with risk scorecards that actually get board buy-in, not just another dashboard. Skip this if your vendor landscape is under 30 active relationships or if you need integrated vendor breach notification; Allgress assumes you're already past the "do we need VRM" question.
SafeGuard Privacy IAB Diligence Platform
Ad tech companies managing vendor risk across publishers, SSPs, and DSPs will find SafeGuard Privacy IAB Diligence Platform the only tool built for their actual regulatory surface. The platform includes DOJ Bulk Data and MSPA/PADFAA assessment modules that other third-party risk tools skip entirely, and questionnaires update automatically as state privacy laws shift rather than going stale between vendor patches. Skip this if your vendor base sits outside digital advertising; the industry-specific questionnaires are a strength for ad tech but add no value for traditional supply chain risk management.
Automated vendor risk assessment and management platform
Privacy diligence platform for digital ad industry vendor assessments.
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Common questions about comparing Allgress Vendor Management Solution vs SafeGuard Privacy IAB Diligence Platform for your third-party risk management needs.
Allgress Vendor Management Solution: Automated vendor risk assessment and management platform. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Automated vendor risk assessments, Continuous vendor monitoring, Customizable survey questions with response scoring..
SafeGuard Privacy IAB Diligence Platform: Privacy diligence platform for digital ad industry vendor assessments. built by SafeGuard Privacy. Core capabilities include Industry-specific privacy diligence questionnaires for digital advertising roles (Publisher, SSP, DSP, Advertiser, Data Broker, etc.), Comprehensive US state privacy law assessments, Standardized, fill-once questionnaires shareable with multiple partners..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allgress Vendor Management Solution differentiates with Automated vendor risk assessments, Continuous vendor monitoring, Customizable survey questions with response scoring. SafeGuard Privacy IAB Diligence Platform differentiates with Industry-specific privacy diligence questionnaires for digital advertising roles (Publisher, SSP, DSP, Advertiser, Data Broker, etc.), Comprehensive US state privacy law assessments, Standardized, fill-once questionnaires shareable with multiple partners.
Allgress Vendor Management Solution is developed by Allgress. SafeGuard Privacy IAB Diligence Platform is developed by SafeGuard Privacy. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Allgress Vendor Management Solution and SafeGuard Privacy IAB Diligence Platform serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both cover Security Questionnaires. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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