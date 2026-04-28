3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..

SafeGuard Privacy IAB Diligence Platform: Privacy diligence platform for digital ad industry vendor assessments. built by SafeGuard Privacy. Core capabilities include Industry-specific privacy diligence questionnaires for digital advertising roles (Publisher, SSP, DSP, Advertiser, Data Broker, etc.), Comprehensive US state privacy law assessments, Standardized, fill-once questionnaires shareable with multiple partners..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.