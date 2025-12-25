Allgress Vendor Management Solution is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Allgress. Archer Third-Party Risk Management is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Archer. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Allgress Vendor Management Solution
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing 50+ vendors will see the fastest ROI from Allgress Vendor Management Solution because its automated assessment engine cuts vendor onboarding from weeks to days without manual questionnaire wrestling. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain controls and includes continuous monitoring with risk scorecards that actually get board buy-in, not just another dashboard. Skip this if your vendor landscape is under 30 active relationships or if you need integrated vendor breach notification; Allgress assumes you're already past the "do we need VRM" question.
Archer Third-Party Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling vendor ecosystems will get the most from Archer Third-Party Risk Management because it connects vendor risk assessment to SLA tracking and contract documentation in one system, eliminating the spreadsheet sprawl that kills visibility. The platform covers GV.SC and ID.RA functions required for mature supply chain risk programs, and the built-in vendor collaboration portal reduces back-and-forth friction during assessments. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 20 active vendors or needs lightweight compliance questionnaire automation; Archer's strength is managing complexity across large, interconnected third-party relationships where contract terms and performance metrics feed directly into risk decisions.
Automated vendor risk assessment and management platform
Platform for managing vendor risk across third-party relationships
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Common questions about comparing Allgress Vendor Management Solution vs Archer Third-Party Risk Management for your third-party risk management needs.
Allgress Vendor Management Solution: Automated vendor risk assessment and management platform. built by Allgress. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated vendor risk assessments, Continuous vendor monitoring, Customizable survey questions with response scoring..
Archer Third-Party Risk Management: Platform for managing vendor risk across third-party relationships. built by Archer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Third-party relationship catalog with contract documentation, Third-party risk assessment execution and analysis, Performance metrics and SLA tracking..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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