Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Allgress Risk Register is a commercial it risk management tool by Allgress. SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification is a commercial it risk management tool by SecurityScorecard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best it risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise risk and compliance teams need a tool that actually tracks risk ownership across business units instead of letting remediation fall into gaps, and Allgress Risk Register does this through standardized workflows and cross-module escalation from compliance, incident, and vulnerability teams. The platform covers NIST GV.RM and GV.OV functions, meaning it forces you to document risk appetite upfront and feeds monitoring results back into strategy adjustments rather than becoming a static spreadsheet. Skip this if your organization treats risk registration as a one-time audit requirement; Allgress assumes continuous tracking and active ownership, which takes discipline to maintain.
SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification
Security leaders who need to translate cyber risk into language that resonates with CFOs and boards should pick SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification; it converts vulnerability data into financial exposure metrics that actually move budget conversations. The platform covers all three NIST GV and ID risk management functions, with particular depth in supply chain threat remediation and asset monitoring that feeds directly into quantified liability estimates. Skip this if your organization lacks mature vulnerability data or expects a tool that also handles incident response and forensics; SecurityScorecard's strength is making risk visible to finance, not managing active breaches.
Centralized risk register for tracking, prioritizing, and managing risks
Translates cyber risks into financial terms to quantify organizational exposure
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Common questions about comparing Allgress Risk Register vs SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification for your it risk management needs.
Allgress Risk Register: Centralized risk register for tracking, prioritizing, and managing risks. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Centralized risk register for all organizational risks, Real-time risk status tracking and monitoring, Risk scoring and prioritization based on likelihood and impact..
SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification: Translates cyber risks into financial terms to quantify organizational exposure. built by SecurityScorecard. Core capabilities include Financial risk quantification of cyber threats, AI-driven vulnerability analytics, Actionable remediation recommendations..
Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allgress Risk Register differentiates with Centralized risk register for all organizational risks, Real-time risk status tracking and monitoring, Risk scoring and prioritization based on likelihood and impact. SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification differentiates with Financial risk quantification of cyber threats, AI-driven vulnerability analytics, Actionable remediation recommendations.
Allgress Risk Register is developed by Allgress. SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification is developed by SecurityScorecard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Allgress Risk Register and SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification serve similar IT Risk Management use cases: both are IT Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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