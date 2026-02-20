Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apomatix is a commercial it risk management tool by Apomatix. SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification is a commercial it risk management tool by SecurityScorecard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best it risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB risk and compliance teams drowning in spreadsheets will find real value in Apomatix's asset-to-control linkage and automated treatment guidance, which cuts the manual busywork that kills GRC programs. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's full risk management chain from GV.RM strategy through ID.RA assessment and ID.AM asset tracking, with built-in ISO 27001 and CIS 20 control testing that actually enforces rigor rather than just logging checkboxes. Skip this if you need deep third-party risk orchestration or if your organization is large enough to justify purpose-built tools for governance, risk, and audit as separate functions; Apomatix consolidates well for lean teams but doesn't scale into enterprise separation-of-duties complexity.
SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification
Security leaders who need to translate cyber risk into language that resonates with CFOs and boards should pick SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification; it converts vulnerability data into financial exposure metrics that actually move budget conversations. The platform covers all three NIST GV and ID risk management functions, with particular depth in supply chain threat remediation and asset monitoring that feeds directly into quantified liability estimates. Skip this if your organization lacks mature vulnerability data or expects a tool that also handles incident response and forensics; SecurityScorecard's strength is making risk visible to finance, not managing active breaches.
Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt.
Translates cyber risks into financial terms to quantify organizational exposure
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Common questions about comparing Apomatix vs SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification for your it risk management needs.
Apomatix: Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt. built by Apomatix. Core capabilities include Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance..
SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification: Translates cyber risks into financial terms to quantify organizational exposure. built by SecurityScorecard. Core capabilities include Financial risk quantification of cyber threats, AI-driven vulnerability analytics, Actionable remediation recommendations..
Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apomatix differentiates with Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance. SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification differentiates with Financial risk quantification of cyber threats, AI-driven vulnerability analytics, Actionable remediation recommendations.
Apomatix is developed by Apomatix. SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification is developed by SecurityScorecard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apomatix and SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification serve similar IT Risk Management use cases: both are IT Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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