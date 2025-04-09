Allgress GRC Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures..

Secberus Cyber Governance Platform: Data-centric GRC platform for queryable, automated governance across IT ecosystems. built by Secberus. Core capabilities include Agentless data ingestion and continuous scanning across multiple source types, Data normalization to PostgreSQL for SQL-based queries and policy building, 500+ pre-built SQL policy templates..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.