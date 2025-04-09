6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..

Secberus Cyber Governance Platform: Data-centric GRC platform for queryable, automated governance across IT ecosystems. built by Secberus. Core capabilities include Agentless data ingestion and continuous scanning across multiple source types, Data normalization to PostgreSQL for SQL-based queries and policy building, 500+ pre-built SQL policy templates..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.