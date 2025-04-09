Allgress GRC Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures..

RiskImmune TPRM Platform: AI-assisted TPRM platform for vendor lifecycle, risk assessment & monitoring. built by RiskImmune. Core capabilities include Vendor lifecycle management (onboarding to offboarding with automated workflows), AI-powered risk assessment and auto-grading across security, compliance, financial, and operational domains, Multi-framework compliance management (GDPR, SOC 2, ISO 27001) with evidence vault and audit trails..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.