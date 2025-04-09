Allgress GRC Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures..

Hitachi Cyber StandardFusion: Managed GRC & privacy services combining advisory, oversight, and platform tech. built by Hitachi Cyber. Core capabilities include Governance program design and optimization, Risk identification, assessment, and treatment tracking, Compliance management across multiple frameworks..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.