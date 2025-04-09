Allgress GRC Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures..

Security & Compliance Platform: Unified GRC platform for security, privacy, and compliance management. built by DataGuard. Core capabilities include Pre-built compliance framework templates (ISO 27001, GDPR, NIS2, EU AI Act, TISAX), Centralized policy, control, and evidence library, Risk management with prioritized remediation and real-time dashboards..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.