Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..

Security & Compliance Platform: Unified GRC platform for security, privacy, and compliance management. built by DataGuard. Core capabilities include Pre-built compliance framework templates (ISO 27001, GDPR, NIS2, EU AI Act, TISAX), Centralized policy, control, and evidence library, Risk management with prioritized remediation and real-time dashboards..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.