Allgress GRC Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures..

Clearwater IRM|Pro®: Healthcare cyber risk mgmt & HIPAA compliance software platform. built by Clearwater. Core capabilities include Enterprise-wide NIST-based risk analysis, ePHI asset and medical device risk assessment, HIPAA Security Rule compliance assessment..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.