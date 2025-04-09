Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Allgress GRC Solutions is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Allgress. Clearwater IRM|Pro® is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Clearwater. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing compliance across multiple frameworks and vendors will get the most from Allgress GRC Solutions because it handles third-party risk assessment and FedRAMP/ATO tracking in ways that actually reduce the manual spreadsheet work most GRC tools just shuffle around. The NIST Govern function coverage is solid across organizational context, policy, and supply chain risk, reflecting a platform built for regulated environments rather bolted on later. Skip this if you're a small team needing lightweight policy management or if you expect built-out incident response workflows; Allgress treats incident management as lightweight data capture, not investigation orchestration.
Mid-market and enterprise healthcare organizations need Clearwater IRM|Pro® if your compliance team spends more time hunting down ePHI asset inventories than actually managing risk. The platform's OCR-quality HIPAA Security Rule assessments and 405(d) Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices scoring mean you're working from the same risk baseline regulators will use in an audit, not a generic checklist. Skip this if you're looking for vulnerability scanning or threat detection; Clearwater owns the left side of risk assessment and compliance gap identification, not response.
GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management
Healthcare cyber risk mgmt & HIPAA compliance software platform
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Common questions about comparing Allgress GRC Solutions vs Clearwater IRM|Pro® for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Allgress GRC Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures..
Clearwater IRM|Pro®: Healthcare cyber risk mgmt & HIPAA compliance software platform. built by Clearwater. Core capabilities include Enterprise-wide NIST-based risk analysis, ePHI asset and medical device risk assessment, HIPAA Security Rule compliance assessment..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allgress GRC Solutions differentiates with Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures. Clearwater IRM|Pro® differentiates with Enterprise-wide NIST-based risk analysis, ePHI asset and medical device risk assessment, HIPAA Security Rule compliance assessment.
Allgress GRC Solutions is developed by Allgress. Clearwater IRM|Pro® is developed by Clearwater. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Allgress GRC Solutions and Clearwater IRM|Pro® serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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