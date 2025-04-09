Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Acuity Risk Management. Clearwater IRM|Pro® is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Clearwater. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in compliance checkbox work should seriously consider Acuity Risk Management STREAM® because it actually automates evidence collection across 50+ frameworks instead of just templating them. The platform covers 8 of 8 NIST CSF 2.0 Govern function areas, including the often-neglected supply chain risk management piece, and its continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations means you stop running manual audit prep sprints every quarter. Skip this if your organization has zero appetite for configuration work; the no-code flexibility that makes STREAM adaptable to your specific regulatory mix requires someone to actually do that adaptation.
Mid-market and enterprise healthcare organizations need Clearwater IRM|Pro® if your compliance team spends more time hunting down ePHI asset inventories than actually managing risk. The platform's OCR-quality HIPAA Security Rule assessments and 405(d) Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices scoring mean you're working from the same risk baseline regulators will use in an audit, not a generic checklist. Skip this if you're looking for vulnerability scanning or threat detection; Clearwater owns the left side of risk assessment and compliance gap identification, not response.
Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring
Healthcare cyber risk mgmt & HIPAA compliance software platform
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Common questions about comparing Acuity Risk Management STREAM® vs Clearwater IRM|Pro® for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..
Clearwater IRM|Pro®: Healthcare cyber risk mgmt & HIPAA compliance software platform. built by Clearwater. Core capabilities include Enterprise-wide NIST-based risk analysis, ePHI asset and medical device risk assessment, HIPAA Security Rule compliance assessment..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® differentiates with Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations. Clearwater IRM|Pro® differentiates with Enterprise-wide NIST-based risk analysis, ePHI asset and medical device risk assessment, HIPAA Security Rule compliance assessment.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is developed by Acuity Risk Management. Clearwater IRM|Pro® is developed by Clearwater. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® and Clearwater IRM|Pro® serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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