Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..

Clearwater IRM|Pro®: Healthcare cyber risk mgmt & HIPAA compliance software platform. built by Clearwater. Core capabilities include Enterprise-wide NIST-based risk analysis, ePHI asset and medical device risk assessment, HIPAA Security Rule compliance assessment..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.