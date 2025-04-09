Allgress GRC Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures..

Centraleyes GRC as a Service: GRC platform with managed services providing certified experts for compliance. built by Centraleyes. Core capabilities include Access to certified GRC experts, Automated remediation with prioritized steps, Compliance scoring across multiple frameworks..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.