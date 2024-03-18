Smaller security teams without budget for point tools will find AlienVault OSSIM's all-in-one approach valuable; the free pricing model lets you run asset discovery, vulnerability scanning, and SIEM collection on a single appliance without licensing friction. The platform handles event correlation across network, vulnerability, and asset data on the same box, which cuts operational overhead compared to stitching three separate tools together. Skip this if you're running high-volume environments (10,000+ events per second) or need deep customization in any single function; OSSIM trades depth for breadth.

MCK Managed SIEM

Mid-market and SMB security teams without dedicated SOC staff will get the most from MCK Managed SIEM because you're buying 24/7 staffed threat hunting, not just a platform; the vendor's own Security Operations Center team does the analysis and response work that most SIEM buyers have to resource themselves. Three-month log retention and behavioral analytics built for forensics mean you can actually investigate incidents after they're detected, unlike SIEM-only shops that ingest data but struggle with root cause analysis. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing security tools or have the budget and headcount to run your own SOC; MCK's value collapses for teams that want platform flexibility over managed service convenience.