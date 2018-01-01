Alice WonderCheck: Automated security testing for production GenAI and agentic AI systems. built by Alice. Core capabilities include Automated adversarial testing for GenAI and agentic systems, Multi-modal testing across text, image, audio, and video, CI/CD pipeline integration for continuous testing..

Mindgard AI Security Testing Solution: AI security testing platform for red teaming, vulnerability assessment & defense. built by Mindgard limited. Core capabilities include AI attack surface mapping, Automated AI red teaming, AI vulnerability detection and assessment..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.