Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..

SafeLine WAF: Open-source WAF using intelligent semantic analysis and machine learning-based detection. built by CyberServal. Core capabilities include Bot Detection and Filtering, Identity Authentication, No Limit on the Number of Custom Rules..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.