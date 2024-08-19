Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..

SafeLine WAF: Open-source WAF using intelligent semantic analysis and machine learning-based detection. built by CyberServal. Core capabilities include Bot Detection and Filtering, Identity Authentication, No Limit on the Number of Custom Rules..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.