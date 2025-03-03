Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..

Penta Security WAPPLES: Web application firewall protecting enterprise web apps and APIs. built by Penta Security Inc.. Core capabilities include Web application firewall protection, HTTP/HTTPS traffic filtering, API security protection..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.