Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.

Penta Security WAPPLES

Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending APIs alongside traditional web applications should prioritize WAPPLES for its dual focus on both attack surfaces; most WAF vendors treat API security as an afterthought, but Penta has built it into the core filtering logic rather than bolting it on. The hybrid deployment model means you avoid the all-cloud commitment that locks you into a vendor's DDoS mitigation tier, and NIST PR.PS coverage confirms the platform security posture is auditable. Skip WAPPLES if your attack surface is mostly mobile app backends or you need advanced threat hunting features; this is a perimeter-focused tool that excels at blocking known patterns, not hunting anomalies inside your applications.