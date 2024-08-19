Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai App & API Protector is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. Penta Security WAPPLES is a commercial web application firewall tool by Penta Security Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending APIs alongside traditional web applications should prioritize WAPPLES for its dual focus on both attack surfaces; most WAF vendors treat API security as an afterthought, but Penta has built it into the core filtering logic rather than bolting it on. The hybrid deployment model means you avoid the all-cloud commitment that locks you into a vendor's DDoS mitigation tier, and NIST PR.PS coverage confirms the platform security posture is auditable. Skip WAPPLES if your attack surface is mostly mobile app backends or you need advanced threat hunting features; this is a perimeter-focused tool that excels at blocking known patterns, not hunting anomalies inside your applications.
WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection
Web application firewall protecting enterprise web apps and APIs
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Akamai App & API Protector vs Penta Security WAPPLES for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..
Penta Security WAPPLES: Web application firewall protecting enterprise web apps and APIs. built by Penta Security Inc.. Core capabilities include Web application firewall protection, HTTP/HTTPS traffic filtering, API security protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai App & API Protector differentiates with Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation. Penta Security WAPPLES differentiates with Web application firewall protection, HTTP/HTTPS traffic filtering, API security protection.
Akamai App & API Protector is developed by Akamai. Penta Security WAPPLES is developed by Penta Security Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai App & API Protector and Penta Security WAPPLES serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both cover WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox