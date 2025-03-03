Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Alibaba Cloud. Link11 Secure CDN is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Link11. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams already operating within the Alibaba Cloud ecosystem should evaluate Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall for its API auto-discovery and zero-day detection capabilities, which address the gap most teams face between shadow APIs and emerging threats. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring with SQL-queryable access logs, giving you audit trails that actually support incident response. Skip this if your architecture is multi-cloud or hybrid; the tool's integration depth assumes you're committed to Alibaba's stack.
Mid-market and enterprise teams absorbing sustained DDoS campaigns will find value in Link11 Secure CDN's AI-driven threat detection operating across geographically distributed edge nodes, which catches volumetric and application-layer attacks before they reach origin infrastructure. The platform's continuous monitoring capability aligns with NIST DE.CM, actively identifying anomalies and blocking bot traffic in real time across multiple internet exchange points. Skip this if your priority is recovery and incident response tooling; Link11 is built for prevention and resilience, not forensics or post-attack analysis.
Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services
CDN with DDoS protection and AI-driven threat detection capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs Link11 Secure CDN for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..
Link11 Secure CDN: CDN with DDoS protection and AI-driven threat detection capabilities. built by Link11. Core capabilities include Geographically distributed CDN servers for content delivery, AI and ML-driven threat detection and blocking, DDoS attack mitigation and bot traffic identification..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) differentiates with Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management. Link11 Secure CDN differentiates with Geographically distributed CDN servers for content delivery, AI and ML-driven threat detection and blocking, DDoS attack mitigation and bot traffic identification.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Link11 Secure CDN is developed by Link11. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) and Link11 Secure CDN serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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