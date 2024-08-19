Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai App & API Protector is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. Link11 Secure CDN is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Link11. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.
Mid-market and enterprise teams absorbing sustained DDoS campaigns will find value in Link11 Secure CDN's AI-driven threat detection operating across geographically distributed edge nodes, which catches volumetric and application-layer attacks before they reach origin infrastructure. The platform's continuous monitoring capability aligns with NIST DE.CM, actively identifying anomalies and blocking bot traffic in real time across multiple internet exchange points. Skip this if your priority is recovery and incident response tooling; Link11 is built for prevention and resilience, not forensics or post-attack analysis.
WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection
CDN with DDoS protection and AI-driven threat detection capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Akamai App & API Protector vs Link11 Secure CDN for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..
Link11 Secure CDN: CDN with DDoS protection and AI-driven threat detection capabilities. built by Link11. Core capabilities include Geographically distributed CDN servers for content delivery, AI and ML-driven threat detection and blocking, DDoS attack mitigation and bot traffic identification..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai App & API Protector differentiates with Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation. Link11 Secure CDN differentiates with Geographically distributed CDN servers for content delivery, AI and ML-driven threat detection and blocking, DDoS attack mitigation and bot traffic identification.
Akamai App & API Protector is developed by Akamai. Link11 Secure CDN is developed by Link11. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai App & API Protector and Link11 Secure CDN serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both cover DDOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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