Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..

Link11 Secure CDN: CDN with DDoS protection and AI-driven threat detection capabilities. built by Link11. Core capabilities include Geographically distributed CDN servers for content delivery, AI and ML-driven threat detection and blocking, DDoS attack mitigation and bot traffic identification..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.