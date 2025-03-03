Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..

IP2Location Firewall IP List: Generates geo-based firewall rules to block/allow traffic by country or ASN. built by IP2Location. Core capabilities include Country-based IP blocking and allowing, ASN-based IP filtering, IPv4 and IPv6 support..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.