Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..

IP2Location Firewall IP List: Generates geo-based firewall rules to block/allow traffic by country or ASN. built by IP2Location. Core capabilities include Country-based IP blocking and allowing, ASN-based IP filtering, IPv4 and IPv6 support..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.