Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..

Indusface SwyftComply: Autonomous vulnerability remediation via virtual patching for web apps and APIs. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include Autonomous virtual patching for critical, high, and medium vulnerabilities, Zero-vulnerability compliance reporting for SOC 2, PCI DSS, and HIPAA, Centralized dashboard for vulnerability protection status visibility..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.