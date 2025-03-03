Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Alibaba Cloud. Fastly Bot Management is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Fastly. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams already operating within the Alibaba Cloud ecosystem should evaluate Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall for its API auto-discovery and zero-day detection capabilities, which address the gap most teams face between shadow APIs and emerging threats. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring with SQL-queryable access logs, giving you audit trails that actually support incident response. Skip this if your architecture is multi-cloud or hybrid; the tool's integration depth assumes you're committed to Alibaba's stack.
SMB and mid-market teams protecting web applications from credential stuffing and account takeover will get the most from Fastly Bot Management; its server-side and client-side bot classification engine catches attacks that rule-based filters miss, and the Network Learning Exchange reputation feed means you're blocking IPs flagged across Fastly's customer base. The real-time dashboard gives you visibility into bot behavior patterns without requiring a separate SIEM integration. Skip this if your primary concern is DDoS mitigation at scale; while Fastly includes DDoS protection, dedicated DDoS vendors with stronger volumetric attack capabilities will outperform it on pure throughput defense.
Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services
Bot detection and mitigation solution for web apps and APIs
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs Fastly Bot Management for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..
Fastly Bot Management: Bot detection and mitigation solution for web apps and APIs. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Advanced bot classification with server-side and client-side analysis, Dynamic Challenges for adaptive bot mitigation, Customizable rules, rate limiting, and IP blocking..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) differentiates with Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management. Fastly Bot Management differentiates with Advanced bot classification with server-side and client-side analysis, Dynamic Challenges for adaptive bot mitigation, Customizable rules, rate limiting, and IP blocking.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Fastly Bot Management is developed by Fastly. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) and Fastly Bot Management serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover Bot Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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