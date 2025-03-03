Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
A10 Networks ThreatX is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by A10 Networks. Fastly Bot Management is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Fastly. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications against both sophisticated attackers and automated threats should pick ThreatX for its behavioral analytics engine, which catches anomalies that signature-based WAFs routinely miss. The platform's entity and transaction-based tracking, combined with cross-vector correlation, means you're not managing isolated alerts but actually correlating bot attacks with DDoS and API abuse into a single narrative. Skip this if you need a lightweight WAF for simple rule enforcement or if your team lacks the SOC capacity to act on continuous monitoring; ThreatX assumes you want depth over simplicity, and it delivers accordingly.
SMB and mid-market teams protecting web applications from credential stuffing and account takeover will get the most from Fastly Bot Management; its server-side and client-side bot classification engine catches attacks that rule-based filters miss, and the Network Learning Exchange reputation feed means you're blocking IPs flagged across Fastly's customer base. The real-time dashboard gives you visibility into bot behavior patterns without requiring a separate SIEM integration. Skip this if your primary concern is DDoS mitigation at scale; while Fastly includes DDoS protection, dedicated DDoS vendors with stronger volumetric attack capabilities will outperform it on pure throughput defense.
Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security
Bot detection and mitigation solution for web apps and APIs
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Common questions about comparing A10 Networks ThreatX vs Fastly Bot Management for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
A10 Networks ThreatX: Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security. built by A10 Networks. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF) protection, API protection with behavioral analytics and cataloguing, Bot protection against credential stuffing and scraping..
Fastly Bot Management: Bot detection and mitigation solution for web apps and APIs. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Advanced bot classification with server-side and client-side analysis, Dynamic Challenges for adaptive bot mitigation, Customizable rules, rate limiting, and IP blocking..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A10 Networks ThreatX differentiates with Web application firewall (WAF) protection, API protection with behavioral analytics and cataloguing, Bot protection against credential stuffing and scraping. Fastly Bot Management differentiates with Advanced bot classification with server-side and client-side analysis, Dynamic Challenges for adaptive bot mitigation, Customizable rules, rate limiting, and IP blocking.
A10 Networks ThreatX is developed by A10 Networks. Fastly Bot Management is developed by Fastly. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
A10 Networks ThreatX and Fastly Bot Management serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover Bot Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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