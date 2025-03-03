Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Alibaba Cloud. DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by DBAPP Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams already operating within the Alibaba Cloud ecosystem should evaluate Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall for its API auto-discovery and zero-day detection capabilities, which address the gap most teams face between shadow APIs and emerging threats. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring with SQL-queryable access logs, giving you audit trails that actually support incident response. Skip this if your architecture is multi-cloud or hybrid; the tool's integration depth assumes you're committed to Alibaba's stack.
DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting distributed web applications across multiple regions will find DAS Web Application Firewall's machine learning-based threat detection and transparent proxy deployment modes solve the real problem: stopping OWASP Top 10 attacks without forcing application redesigns. The dual-protocol support (IPv4 and IPv6) plus centralized management across deployments means you're not managing separate WAF instances per region. Skip this if your primary concern is API-specific threats rather than traditional web application attacks, or if you need deep behavioral analytics on legitimate traffic; DAS prioritizes blocking over forensic instrumentation.
Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services
WAF protecting websites and web apps from OWASP Top 10 and zero-day attacks
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..
DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall: WAF protecting websites and web apps from OWASP Top 10 and zero-day attacks. built by DBAPP Security. Core capabilities include Protection against OWASP Top 10 threats including SQL injection and XSS, Machine learning-based threat detection, Zero-day attack protection using intelligent semantic analysis..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) differentiates with Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management. DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall differentiates with Protection against OWASP Top 10 threats including SQL injection and XSS, Machine learning-based threat detection, Zero-day attack protection using intelligent semantic analysis.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is developed by Alibaba Cloud. DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall is developed by DBAPP Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) and DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover SQL Injection, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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