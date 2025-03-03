Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..

DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall: WAF protecting websites and web apps from OWASP Top 10 and zero-day attacks. built by DBAPP Security. Core capabilities include Protection against OWASP Top 10 threats including SQL injection and XSS, Machine learning-based threat detection, Zero-day attack protection using intelligent semantic analysis..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.