Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Alibaba Cloud. Cloudbric Managed Rules is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Cloudbric. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams already operating within the Alibaba Cloud ecosystem should evaluate Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall for its API auto-discovery and zero-day detection capabilities, which address the gap most teams face between shadow APIs and emerging threats. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring with SQL-queryable access logs, giving you audit trails that actually support incident response. Skip this if your architecture is multi-cloud or hybrid; the tool's integration depth assumes you're committed to Alibaba's stack.
SMB and mid-market teams protecting AWS applications without dedicated WAF expertise should use Cloudbric Managed Rules; the vendor's continuous threat intelligence updates and logic-based detection engine handle OWASP Top 10 and API threats without requiring deep rule tuning. The tool scores notably on Continuous Monitoring and Platform Security under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get working detection and prevention out of the box rather than months of rule customization. Skip this if you need visibility into post-exploitation activity or response orchestration; Cloudbric prioritizes blocking at the perimeter, not hunting what got past it.
Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services
Managed security rules for AWS WAF protecting web apps and APIs
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs Cloudbric Managed Rules for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..
Cloudbric Managed Rules: Managed security rules for AWS WAF protecting web apps and APIs. built by Cloudbric. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 web application security protection, Malicious IP reputation-based blocking, API security with OWASP API Top 10 protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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