Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..

Cloudbric Managed Rules: Managed security rules for AWS WAF protecting web apps and APIs. built by Cloudbric. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 web application security protection, Malicious IP reputation-based blocking, API security with OWASP API Top 10 protection..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.