Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..

Array Networks Web Application Firewall: WAF protecting web apps and APIs from zero-day attacks and cyber threats. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automatic zero-day attack blocking, Proactive DDoS defense, User attack prevention..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.