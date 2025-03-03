Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Alibaba Cloud. Array Networks Web Application Firewall is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Array Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams already operating within the Alibaba Cloud ecosystem should evaluate Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall for its API auto-discovery and zero-day detection capabilities, which address the gap most teams face between shadow APIs and emerging threats. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring with SQL-queryable access logs, giving you audit trails that actually support incident response. Skip this if your architecture is multi-cloud or hybrid; the tool's integration depth assumes you're committed to Alibaba's stack.
Array Networks Web Application Firewall
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web apps will get the most from Array Networks Web Application Firewall, especially if you're running hybrid cloud and need zero-day blocking without waiting for signature updates. The platform's automatic threat detection across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud plus on-premises deployments covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions,infrastructure resilience, platform security, and continuous monitoring,which means you're not sacrificing visibility for prevention. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics; Array Networks prioritizes blocking over investigation, so buyers needing deep incident response integration should look elsewhere.
Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services
WAF protecting web apps and APIs from zero-day attacks and cyber threats
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs Array Networks Web Application Firewall for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..
Array Networks Web Application Firewall: WAF protecting web apps and APIs from zero-day attacks and cyber threats. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automatic zero-day attack blocking, Proactive DDoS defense, User attack prevention..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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