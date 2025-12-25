Alibaba Cloud AI Guardrails: Real-time AI content moderation and prompt injection defense for AIGC applications. built by Alibaba Cloud. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Real-time moderation of AI inputs and AI-generated content (AIGC), Prompt injection attack detection (jailbreak prompts, role-play inducements, system command tampering), Sensitive and privacy data detection (personal and corporate-sensitive content)..

Bot Detection: Detects & blocks bots, scrapers, and automated traffic targeting LLM apps. built by NeuralTrust. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include DDoS mitigation for L3/L4 and L7 attacks, Non-browser traffic detection for headless browsers and automation tools, Suspicious behavior pattern detection..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.