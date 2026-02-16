Acuvity RYNO: Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection. built by Acuvity. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images..

Alibaba Cloud AI Guardrails: Real-time AI content moderation and prompt injection defense for AIGC applications. built by Alibaba Cloud. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Real-time moderation of AI inputs and AI-generated content (AIGC), Prompt injection attack detection (jailbreak prompts, role-play inducements, system command tampering), Sensitive and privacy data detection (personal and corporate-sensitive content)..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.