Alibaba Cloud Data Security Center: Alibaba Cloud DSC detects, classifies, and de-identifies sensitive data across cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Sensitive data detection across structured and unstructured data using built-in and customizable rules, Automatic data classification and grading using machine learning and NLP, Sensitive data de-identification with 10+ built-in algorithms and customizable templates..

Armor DataArmor: Zero Trust encryption platform for endpoints, mobile, and cloud environments. built by ArmorxAI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Enterprise-wide encryption key management, AES256-bit symmetric key encryption in block cipher mode, Organization-owned and controlled cryptography keys..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.