1Security Microsoft Copilot Security is a commercial data security posture management tool by 1Security. Armor DataArmor is a commercial data security posture management tool by ArmorxAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams deploying Microsoft Copilot across M365 need visibility into what data the AI can actually access before oversharing becomes a compliance liability, and 1Security Microsoft Copilot Security is built explicitly for that pre- and post-deployment control. The tool maps Copilot's permissions through Microsoft Graph, flags excessive access across SharePoint and OneDrive, and automates remediation of misconfigurations, addressing the asset management and data security gaps that most M365 tenants haven't solved yet. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Microsoft's ecosystem or if you're looking for a Copilot governance tool that also covers other generative AI platforms; 1Security is Microsoft-only.
Mid-market and enterprise teams with sensitive data spread across endpoints, mobile, and cloud need encryption that doesn't require a security team to manage keys; Armor DataArmor puts cryptographic control directly in the hands of individual users through organization-owned key management and location-aware protection. FIPS 140-2 compliance and unique per-file encryption keys address PR.DS requirements without the operational overhead of centralized key rotation. This is not for buyers looking for a detection-first security posture; Armor DataArmor prioritizes data confidentiality at rest and in transit, leaving visibility and threat response to other tools in your stack.
Monitors and controls Microsoft Copilot data access and oversharing risks in M365.
Zero Trust encryption platform for endpoints, mobile, and cloud environments
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Common questions about comparing 1Security Microsoft Copilot Security vs Armor DataArmor for your data security posture management needs.
1Security Microsoft Copilot Security: Monitors and controls Microsoft Copilot data access and oversharing risks in M365. built by 1Security. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include AI Data Visibility Dashboard mapping all files and SharePoint sites Copilot can access via Microsoft Graph, Oversharing Detection identifying files and folders with excessive permissions risking data leaks, Sensitivity Label Analysis auditing Microsoft Purview labels to prevent unauthorized AI access..
Armor DataArmor: Zero Trust encryption platform for endpoints, mobile, and cloud environments. built by ArmorxAI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Enterprise-wide encryption key management, AES256-bit symmetric key encryption in block cipher mode, Organization-owned and controlled cryptography keys..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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