Alibaba Cloud Data Security Center is a commercial data security posture management tool by Alibaba Cloud. Arexdata DSPM is a commercial data security posture management tool by Arexdata. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing data across Alibaba Cloud's native services need Alibaba Cloud Data Security Center for its agentless detection and de-identification that actually works out of the box without custom engineering. The tool covers GDPR and MLPS 2.0 compliance natively, and its machine learning-driven classification handles both structured and unstructured data without forcing you to write rules from scratch. Skip this if your data lives primarily outside Alibaba's ecosystem; the integrations are deep within ApsaraDB and OSS but thin elsewhere, making it a poor fit for multi-cloud strategies.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling file shares across Office 365, SharePoint, and Google Workspace need Arexdata DSPM to stop permissions creep before it becomes a breach vector. The platform's real-time permission auditing and change notification workflow catches the kind of access drift that compliance audits always flag, and it maps directly to PR.AA and PR.DS controls without requiring separate tools. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises file servers or lacks the governance maturity to act on permission alerts; Arexdata assumes your team will actually review and remediate the findings it surfaces.
Alibaba Cloud DSC detects, classifies, and de-identifies sensitive data across cloud
DSPM platform for file auditing, permissions, data classification & tracking.
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Data Security Center vs Arexdata DSPM for your data security posture management needs.
Alibaba Cloud Data Security Center: Alibaba Cloud DSC detects, classifies, and de-identifies sensitive data across cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Sensitive data detection across structured and unstructured data using built-in and customizable rules, Automatic data classification and grading using machine learning and NLP, Sensitive data de-identification with 10+ built-in algorithms and customizable templates..
Arexdata DSPM: DSPM platform for file auditing, permissions, data classification & tracking. built by Arexdata. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include File activity auditing and forensic audit trail, Centralized file event registration and reporting, Real-time permission management and permit audit trail..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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