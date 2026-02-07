Acante Data Access Observer™: Data access governance platform for modern data and AI stacks. built by Acante. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Security best practices checks with guided remediation, Out-of-the-box guardrails library for continuous governance, Data access pattern monitoring for users, notebooks, and applications..

Arexdata DSPM: DSPM platform for file auditing, permissions, data classification & tracking. built by Arexdata. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include File activity auditing and forensic audit trail, Centralized file event registration and reporting, Real-time permission management and permit audit trail..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.