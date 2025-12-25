Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS): Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Key lifecycle management including creation, rotation, enabling/disabling, and deletion, Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) import into managed HSMs, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated managed HSMs..

Utimaco u.trust General Purpose HSM CSe-Series: Tamper-active HSM with multi-tenancy & PQC support for key protection. built by utimaco. Core capabilities include Tamper-active physical security with sensor protection film, Container-based multi-tenant architecture, Post-Quantum Cryptography algorithm support (ML-KEM, ML-DSA, LMS, HSS, XMSS, XMSS-MT)..

Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.