Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) is a commercial key management tool by Alibaba Cloud. Clevis is a free key management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best key management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS)
Teams running workloads on Alibaba Cloud who need key management without vendor lock-in should start here; BYOK support and FIPS 140-2 Level 3 HSMs eliminate the forced dependency on proprietary key storage. The integration depth with ECS, RDS, and OSS means you're not bolting on a separate key service,it's native to your data layer. Skip this if you're multi-cloud or heavily committed to AWS or Azure, since Alibaba Cloud KMS only secures keys within Alibaba's ecosystem.
Infrastructure teams automating decryption workflows in CI/CD pipelines or boot sequences should use Clevis for its plugin architecture, which handles LUKS volumes and encrypted data without requiring manual key entry at deployment time. The tool's 1,159 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal real production adoption, particularly in Red Hat environments where it's deeply integrated. Skip Clevis if you need centralized key lifecycle management or auditing; it's a decryption orchestrator, not a key management platform, and assumes your keys are already provisioned elsewhere.
Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud.
Clevis is a pluggable framework that enables automated decryption of data and LUKS volumes through a pin-based plugin system.
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) vs Clevis for your key management needs.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS): Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Key lifecycle management including creation, rotation, enabling/disabling, and deletion, Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) import into managed HSMs, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated managed HSMs..
Clevis: Clevis is a pluggable framework that enables automated decryption of data and LUKS volumes through a pin-based plugin system..
Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Clevis is open-source with 1,159 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) and Clevis serve similar Key Management use cases: both are Key Management tools, both cover Encryption. Key differences: Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) is Commercial while Clevis is Free, Clevis is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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