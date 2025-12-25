Clevis

Infrastructure teams automating decryption workflows in CI/CD pipelines or boot sequences should use Clevis for its plugin architecture, which handles LUKS volumes and encrypted data without requiring manual key entry at deployment time. The tool's 1,159 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal real production adoption, particularly in Red Hat environments where it's deeply integrated. Skip Clevis if you need centralized key lifecycle management or auditing; it's a decryption orchestrator, not a key management platform, and assumes your keys are already provisioned elsewhere.