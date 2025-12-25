Alibaba Cloud Security Center is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Alibaba Cloud. Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP) is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams running workloads across Alibaba Cloud and hybrid environments will get the most from Alibaba Cloud Security Center because it's the only platform that unifies CWPP, CSPM, CIEM, and SIEM detection from a single console without forcing agent deployment everywhere. The 700+ CSPM checks across 70+ cloud services and 380+ threat detection models built on MITRE ATT&CK give you real coverage depth for cloud-native risk. Skip this if your organization is locked into AWS or Azure exclusively; Alibaba's strength is regional coverage and multi-cloud parity, not beating point solutions in any single function like vulnerability remediation or incident response automation.
Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP)
Enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud Kubernetes deployments will get the most from Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform because it covers the full attack surface from software supply chain through runtime, including rare capabilities like IBM Z mainframe and generative AI application security. The platform maps to eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions including supply chain risk management and continuous monitoring, which means you're not bolting on compliance later. Skip this if your cloud footprint is single-cloud or if you need integrated CIEM and identity governance; Aqua prioritizes runtime and code-layer protection over the access control side of the house.
Alibaba Cloud CNAPP offering CWPP, CSPM, CIEM, SIEM, and SOAR for cloud workloads.
CNAPP for securing cloud native apps from code to runtime across multi-cloud
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Security Center vs Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP) for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
Alibaba Cloud Security Center: Alibaba Cloud CNAPP offering CWPP, CSPM, CIEM, SIEM, and SOAR for cloud workloads. built by Alibaba Cloud. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Anti-ransomware protection with backup and snapshot-based recovery, Vulnerability scanning and one-click automated fixing, Threat detection using 380+ models based on the MITRE ATT&CK framework..
Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP): CNAPP for securing cloud native apps from code to runtime across multi-cloud. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Software supply chain security across code, infrastructure, tools and processes, Runtime protection against cloud native and AI attacks including prompt injection, Cloud security posture management with multi-cloud visibility..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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