Alibaba Cloud Security Center: Alibaba Cloud CNAPP offering CWPP, CSPM, CIEM, SIEM, and SOAR for cloud workloads. built by Alibaba Cloud. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Anti-ransomware protection with backup and snapshot-based recovery, Vulnerability scanning and one-click automated fixing, Threat detection using 380+ models based on the MITRE ATT&CK framework..

Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP): CNAPP for securing cloud native apps from code to runtime across multi-cloud. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Software supply chain security across code, infrastructure, tools and processes, Runtime protection against cloud native and AI attacks including prompt injection, Cloud security posture management with multi-cloud visibility..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.