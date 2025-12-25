Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs..

Sucuri Website Security: Cloud-based website security platform with WAF, malware removal, and CDN. built by Sucuri. Core capabilities include Cloud-based Website Application Firewall, Unlimited malware and hack removals by security analysts, Automated security scanning for malware and vulnerabilities..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.