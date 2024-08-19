Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai App & API Protector is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. Sucuri Website Security is a commercial web application firewall tool by Sucuri. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.
Startups and SMBs protecting WordPress and e-commerce sites should pick Sucuri Website Security for its unlimited malware removal by human analysts, not automated remediation alone. The platform covers continuous monitoring and incident detection across NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, with real security staff handling cleanup rather than leaving you to parse automated reports. Skip this if you need deep API protection or sophisticated DDoS mitigation; Sucuri's strength is in malware response velocity for smaller web properties, not network-layer defense.
WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection
Cloud-based website security platform with WAF, malware removal, and CDN
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Common questions about comparing Akamai App & API Protector vs Sucuri Website Security for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..
Sucuri Website Security: Cloud-based website security platform with WAF, malware removal, and CDN. built by Sucuri. Core capabilities include Cloud-based Website Application Firewall, Unlimited malware and hack removals by security analysts, Automated security scanning for malware and vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai App & API Protector differentiates with Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation. Sucuri Website Security differentiates with Cloud-based Website Application Firewall, Unlimited malware and hack removals by security analysts, Automated security scanning for malware and vulnerabilities.
Akamai App & API Protector is developed by Akamai. Sucuri Website Security is developed by Sucuri. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai App & API Protector and Sucuri Website Security serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both cover WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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