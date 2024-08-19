Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..

Sucuri Website Security: Cloud-based website security platform with WAF, malware removal, and CDN. built by Sucuri. Core capabilities include Cloud-based Website Application Firewall, Unlimited malware and hack removals by security analysts, Automated security scanning for malware and vulnerabilities..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.