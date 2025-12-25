Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Alibaba Cloud. Penta Security WAPPLES is a commercial web application firewall tool by Penta Security Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications across hybrid cloud environments should start here; Alibaba Cloud WAF's auto-discovery and full API lifecycle security management handles the asset visibility problem that kills most API protection programs. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR thoroughly, meaning you get both attack prevention and resilient architecture management built in. If your infrastructure is entirely outside China or you need WAAP features like client-side protection and advanced JavaScript handling, look elsewhere; this tool's strength is defending the perimeter when you're already embedded in Alibaba's ecosystem.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending APIs alongside traditional web applications should prioritize WAPPLES for its dual focus on both attack surfaces; most WAF vendors treat API security as an afterthought, but Penta has built it into the core filtering logic rather than bolting it on. The hybrid deployment model means you avoid the all-cloud commitment that locks you into a vendor's DDoS mitigation tier, and NIST PR.PS coverage confirms the platform security posture is auditable. Skip WAPPLES if your attack surface is mostly mobile app backends or you need advanced threat hunting features; this is a perimeter-focused tool that excels at blocking known patterns, not hunting anomalies inside your applications.
Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection.
Web application firewall protecting enterprise web apps and APIs
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs Penta Security WAPPLES for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs..
Penta Security WAPPLES: Web application firewall protecting enterprise web apps and APIs. built by Penta Security Inc.. Core capabilities include Web application firewall protection, HTTP/HTTPS traffic filtering, API security protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) differentiates with Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs. Penta Security WAPPLES differentiates with Web application firewall protection, HTTP/HTTPS traffic filtering, API security protection.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Penta Security WAPPLES is developed by Penta Security Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) and Penta Security WAPPLES serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both cover WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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