Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Alibaba Cloud. Link11 Secure CDN is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Link11. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications across hybrid cloud environments should start here; Alibaba Cloud WAF's auto-discovery and full API lifecycle security management handles the asset visibility problem that kills most API protection programs. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR thoroughly, meaning you get both attack prevention and resilient architecture management built in. If your infrastructure is entirely outside China or you need WAAP features like client-side protection and advanced JavaScript handling, look elsewhere; this tool's strength is defending the perimeter when you're already embedded in Alibaba's ecosystem.
Mid-market and enterprise teams absorbing sustained DDoS campaigns will find value in Link11 Secure CDN's AI-driven threat detection operating across geographically distributed edge nodes, which catches volumetric and application-layer attacks before they reach origin infrastructure. The platform's continuous monitoring capability aligns with NIST DE.CM, actively identifying anomalies and blocking bot traffic in real time across multiple internet exchange points. Skip this if your priority is recovery and incident response tooling; Link11 is built for prevention and resilience, not forensics or post-attack analysis.
Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection.
CDN with DDoS protection and AI-driven threat detection capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs Link11 Secure CDN for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs..
Link11 Secure CDN: CDN with DDoS protection and AI-driven threat detection capabilities. built by Link11. Core capabilities include Geographically distributed CDN servers for content delivery, AI and ML-driven threat detection and blocking, DDoS attack mitigation and bot traffic identification..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) differentiates with Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs. Link11 Secure CDN differentiates with Geographically distributed CDN servers for content delivery, AI and ML-driven threat detection and blocking, DDoS attack mitigation and bot traffic identification.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Link11 Secure CDN is developed by Link11. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) and Link11 Secure CDN serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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