Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs..

Link11 Secure CDN: CDN with DDoS protection and AI-driven threat detection capabilities. built by Link11. Core capabilities include Geographically distributed CDN servers for content delivery, AI and ML-driven threat detection and blocking, DDoS attack mitigation and bot traffic identification..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.