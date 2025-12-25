Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Alibaba Cloud. Imperva API Security is a commercial api security tool by Imperva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications across hybrid cloud environments should start here; Alibaba Cloud WAF's auto-discovery and full API lifecycle security management handles the asset visibility problem that kills most API protection programs. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR thoroughly, meaning you get both attack prevention and resilient architecture management built in. If your infrastructure is entirely outside China or you need WAAP features like client-side protection and advanced JavaScript handling, look elsewhere; this tool's strength is defending the perimeter when you're already embedded in Alibaba's ecosystem.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing API sprawl across multiple gateways should buy Imperva API Security for its agentless shadow API discovery, which catches undocumented endpoints that application teams hide in production. The platform scores strongest on ID.AM and DE.CM (asset discovery and continuous monitoring), mapping every API and flagging anomalies without requiring agents on every gateway. Skip this if you need shift-left scanning to block vulnerabilities before deployment; Imperva's testing capability exists but isn't its competitive edge against dedicated SAST tools.
Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection.
Unified API security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and mitigation
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs Imperva API Security for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs..
Imperva API Security: Unified API security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and mitigation. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Continuous API discovery including shadow APIs, OWASP API Security Top 10 risk assessment, Real-time BOLA detection and response..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) differentiates with Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs. Imperva API Security differentiates with Continuous API discovery including shadow APIs, OWASP API Security Top 10 risk assessment, Real-time BOLA detection and response.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Imperva API Security is developed by Imperva. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) integrates with Alibaba Cloud SLB (Server Load Balancer), Alibaba Cloud CDN, Alibaba Cloud ECS. Imperva API Security integrates with Kong, Mulesoft, Azure APIM, Apigee, F5 and 3 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) and Imperva API Security serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both cover WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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