Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs..

Imperva API Security: Unified API security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and mitigation. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Continuous API discovery including shadow APIs, OWASP API Security Top 10 risk assessment, Real-time BOLA detection and response..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.