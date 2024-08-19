Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai App & API Protector is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. Imperva API Security is a commercial api security tool by Imperva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing API sprawl across multiple gateways should buy Imperva API Security for its agentless shadow API discovery, which catches undocumented endpoints that application teams hide in production. The platform scores strongest on ID.AM and DE.CM (asset discovery and continuous monitoring), mapping every API and flagging anomalies without requiring agents on every gateway. Skip this if you need shift-left scanning to block vulnerabilities before deployment; Imperva's testing capability exists but isn't its competitive edge against dedicated SAST tools.
WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection
Unified API security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and mitigation
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Common questions about comparing Akamai App & API Protector vs Imperva API Security for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..
Imperva API Security: Unified API security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and mitigation. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Continuous API discovery including shadow APIs, OWASP API Security Top 10 risk assessment, Real-time BOLA detection and response..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai App & API Protector differentiates with Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation. Imperva API Security differentiates with Continuous API discovery including shadow APIs, OWASP API Security Top 10 risk assessment, Real-time BOLA detection and response.
Akamai App & API Protector is developed by Akamai. Imperva API Security is developed by Imperva. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai App & API Protector integrates with Terraform, Postman. Imperva API Security integrates with Kong, Mulesoft, Azure APIM, Apigee, F5 and 3 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Akamai App & API Protector and Imperva API Security serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both cover Bot Protection, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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