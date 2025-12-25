Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Alibaba Cloud. DataDome Cyberfraud Protection Platform is a commercial bot management tool by DataDome. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications across hybrid cloud environments should start here; Alibaba Cloud WAF's auto-discovery and full API lifecycle security management handles the asset visibility problem that kills most API protection programs. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR thoroughly, meaning you get both attack prevention and resilient architecture management built in. If your infrastructure is entirely outside China or you need WAAP features like client-side protection and advanced JavaScript handling, look elsewhere; this tool's strength is defending the perimeter when you're already embedded in Alibaba's ecosystem.
DataDome Cyberfraud Protection Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams fighting account takeovers and bot-driven fraud should pick DataDome Cyberfraud Protection Platform because its behavioral analysis engine catches credential stuffing and Layer 7 attacks in real time without requiring your team to tune rules constantly. The platform protects web, mobile, and API traffic simultaneously from a single cloud deployment, eliminating fragmented fraud controls across channels. Skip this if you need post-breach forensics or recovery automation; DataDome prioritizes continuous detection and blocking over investigation depth, as its NIST coverage reflects.
Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection.
Cloud-based bot detection and cyberfraud protection for web, mobile & APIs.
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs DataDome Cyberfraud Protection Platform for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs..
DataDome Cyberfraud Protection Platform: Cloud-based bot detection and cyberfraud protection for web, mobile & APIs. built by DataDome. Core capabilities include Real-time bot detection and mitigation, Account takeover and credential stuffing protection, Web scraping and content theft prevention..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) differentiates with Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs. DataDome Cyberfraud Protection Platform differentiates with Real-time bot detection and mitigation, Account takeover and credential stuffing protection, Web scraping and content theft prevention.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is developed by Alibaba Cloud. DataDome Cyberfraud Protection Platform is developed by DataDome. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) and DataDome Cyberfraud Protection Platform serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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