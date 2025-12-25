Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs..

DataDome Cyberfraud Protection Platform: Cloud-based bot detection and cyberfraud protection for web, mobile & APIs. built by DataDome. Core capabilities include Real-time bot detection and mitigation, Account takeover and credential stuffing protection, Web scraping and content theft prevention..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.