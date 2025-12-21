Akamai Bot Manager: Bot detection and mitigation solution protecting web apps and APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include AI-based bot detection using behavior analysis and browser fingerprinting, Bot scoring system from 0 to 100 with configurable response strategies, Real-time reporting and analytics on bot traffic trends..

DataDome Cyberfraud Protection Platform: Cloud-based bot detection and cyberfraud protection for web, mobile & APIs. built by DataDome. Core capabilities include Real-time bot detection and mitigation, Account takeover and credential stuffing protection, Web scraping and content theft prevention..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.