Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..

DataDome Cyberfraud Protection Platform: Cloud-based bot detection and cyberfraud protection for web, mobile & APIs. built by DataDome. Core capabilities include Real-time bot detection and mitigation, Account takeover and credential stuffing protection, Web scraping and content theft prevention..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.