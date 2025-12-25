Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS: Alibaba Cloud's global DDoS protection service with 20+ Tbit/s mitigation capacity. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Global scrubbing centers with 20+ Tbit/s total mitigation capacity, AI and machine learning-based detection and mitigation of sophisticated DDoS attacks, Anti-DDoS Proxy: DNS-based traffic diversion with origin IP masking..

Blackwall GateKeeper: Web security & traffic filtering platform for hosting providers. built by Blackwall. Core capabilities include L7 DDoS mitigation with behavioral analysis and signature-based detection, Web Application Firewall with protection against SQLi, XSS, RCE attacks, Bot detection and mitigation for credential stuffing, scraping, and spam..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.