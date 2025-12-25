Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Alibaba Cloud. Blackwall GateKeeper is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Blackwall. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams in Asia-Pacific will find Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS worth the deployment friction because of near-source mitigation via Anycast, which drops latency-induced false negatives that plague centralized scrubbing centers. The 20+ Tbit/s capacity across global centers handles the sustained volumetric attacks that regional providers routinely fail on. If your origin infrastructure sits outside Alibaba's ecosystem or you need NIST Recover coverage beyond detection and response, the transparent deployment options become constraints rather than features.
Hosting providers and ISPs defending customer web properties at scale should prioritize Blackwall GateKeeper for its L7 DDoS mitigation with behavioral analysis, which catches volumetric and application-layer attacks that signature-only solutions let through. The BGP Flowspec integration and white-label REST API mean you can filter upstream at your network edge and resell protection as a control panel plugin to your own customers. Skip this if you need workload protection or API security beyond the web tier; GateKeeper is purpose-built for perimeter defense, not deep application instrumentation.
Alibaba Cloud's global DDoS protection service with 20+ Tbit/s mitigation capacity.
Web security & traffic filtering platform for hosting providers
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS vs Blackwall GateKeeper for your ddos mitigation needs.
Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS: Alibaba Cloud's global DDoS protection service with 20+ Tbit/s mitigation capacity. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Global scrubbing centers with 20+ Tbit/s total mitigation capacity, AI and machine learning-based detection and mitigation of sophisticated DDoS attacks, Anti-DDoS Proxy: DNS-based traffic diversion with origin IP masking..
Blackwall GateKeeper: Web security & traffic filtering platform for hosting providers. built by Blackwall. Core capabilities include L7 DDoS mitigation with behavioral analysis and signature-based detection, Web Application Firewall with protection against SQLi, XSS, RCE attacks, Bot detection and mitigation for credential stuffing, scraping, and spam..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS differentiates with Global scrubbing centers with 20+ Tbit/s total mitigation capacity, AI and machine learning-based detection and mitigation of sophisticated DDoS attacks, Anti-DDoS Proxy: DNS-based traffic diversion with origin IP masking. Blackwall GateKeeper differentiates with L7 DDoS mitigation with behavioral analysis and signature-based detection, Web Application Firewall with protection against SQLi, XSS, RCE attacks, Bot detection and mitigation for credential stuffing, scraping, and spam.
Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Blackwall GateKeeper is developed by Blackwall. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS integrates with Alibaba Cloud ECS, Alibaba Cloud EIP, Alibaba Cloud SLB, Alibaba Cloud WAF. Blackwall GateKeeper integrates with cPanel, WHMCS, DirectAdmin, ISPmanager, AWS and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS and Blackwall GateKeeper serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases: both cover DDOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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